BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.
BSQUARE Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BSQR opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.18. BSQUARE has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $25.41 million, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.23.
BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 9.09% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $8.41 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BSQUARE
BSQUARE Company Profile
BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BSQUARE (BSQR)
- Verizon, Charter Trend Higher In Past Month: Are They Buys Now?
- Dividend King Sysco: Buying On The Dip
- Is the 1,600% Rise in Genius Group Stock Justified?
- After Further Review, Investors Liked Exxon Mobil’s Earnings
- Will Caterpillar Dig Its Way To Another Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.