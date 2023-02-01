Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,090 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 194.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,165 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Tesla by 200.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,840,155,000 after buying an additional 19,711,687 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 196.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,394,330,000 after purchasing an additional 18,472,529 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 189.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,366,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,484,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125,732 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 358.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,098,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,617,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 206.3% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,014,490 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,064,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,893 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $173.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.45 and its 200 day moving average is $217.87. The stock has a market cap of $546.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $384.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.97.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $11,310,755.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $1,885,485.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $11,310,755.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $834,597.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,223,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,491,859,084. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

