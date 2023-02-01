CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for CapStar Financial in a report released on Wednesday, January 25th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.96. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CapStar Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CapStar Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler cut CapStar Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CapStar Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTR opened at $17.41 on Monday. CapStar Financial has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $22.17. The stock has a market cap of $384.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.60%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTR. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in CapStar Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in CapStar Financial by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in CapStar Financial by 390.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CapStar Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate loans, mortgage banking, and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

