Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,298,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the December 31st total of 4,564,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 176.1 days.

Cardinal Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:CRLFF opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.06. Cardinal Energy has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $7.93.

Cardinal Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.0449 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

CRLFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut Cardinal Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses to explore and produce oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its operational areas include Midale, which is located in Weyburn Saskatchewan; Southern Alberta; East Central Alberta; and North Area of Canada.

