Cassandra M. Mckinney Sells 3,262 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Stock

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $237,343.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,587. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Comerica Stock Performance

CMA stock opened at $73.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $62.83 and a fifty-two week high of $102.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. Comerica had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comerica

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Comerica by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMA. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Comerica to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.36 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.02.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

