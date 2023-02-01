Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cathay General Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $5.35 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CATY. DA Davidson raised their target price on Cathay General Bancorp to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stephens raised their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $43.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.61. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.06). Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 39.71%. The business had revenue of $213.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.04%.

Insider Activity at Cathay General Bancorp

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 2,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $130,870.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 392,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,675,232.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $432,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 213,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,251,803.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 2,905 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $130,870.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 392,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,675,232.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cathay General Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 54,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 851,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,333,000 after purchasing an additional 186,354 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 321.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 15,367 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $842,000. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

See Also

