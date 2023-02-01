Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 839 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVCO. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 13,920.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Cavco Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $335.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Cavco Industries Trading Up 2.5 %

CVCO stock opened at $266.10 on Wednesday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.47 and a 52 week high of $305.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $239.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.74.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $3.42. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $577.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 27.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cavco Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

