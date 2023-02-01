Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, Purchases 107,185 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Stock

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 107,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.98 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,216.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,072,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,735,262.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ BECN opened at $56.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.31. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.71 and a twelve month high of $65.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.15. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beacon Roofing Supply

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BECN. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 14,983,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,973,000 after acquiring an additional 105,320 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,311,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,583,000 after purchasing an additional 160,181 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,806,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,131,000 after acquiring an additional 106,890 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,794,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,213,000 after acquiring an additional 71,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,762,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,466,000 after acquiring an additional 73,190 shares in the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Further Reading

