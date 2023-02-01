Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Cut to $107.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.21% from the stock’s previous close.

SCHW has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.27.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $77.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $140.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.97. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 34.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $117,098.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,312.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $4,106,863.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 451,707 shares of company stock worth $35,781,359. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,943,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,952 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,993,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803,282 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,566,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,255,000 after acquiring an additional 717,683 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,417,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,317,000 after acquiring an additional 851,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,767,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,879 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading

