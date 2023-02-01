Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,830,000 after purchasing an additional 73,505 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 912,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 330,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,245,000 after acquiring an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 277,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,165,000 after acquiring an additional 11,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 187,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,555,000 after acquiring an additional 69,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $248.10 on Wednesday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12-month low of $172.75 and a 12-month high of $250.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.39.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHDN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.20.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

