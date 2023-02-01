Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Citizens Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CIA opened at $2.40 on Monday. Citizens has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $4.76. The stock has a market cap of $120.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.09.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $61.17 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens

In other news, CFO Jeffery P. Conklin bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,535 shares in the company, valued at $275,735.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Jeffery P. Conklin purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,735.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gerald Shields purchased 24,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $74,307.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 81,109 shares in the company, valued at $243,327. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 59,132 shares of company stock valued at $170,692 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIA. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Citizens in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Citizens by 285.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Citizens in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens

Citizens, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S. dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents.

