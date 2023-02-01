Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) versus alstria office REIT (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) Head to Head Comparison

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) and alstria office REIT (OTCMKTS:ALSRF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.3% of Clipper Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 49.4% of Clipper Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Clipper Realty and alstria office REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clipper Realty $127.51 million 0.89 -$7.59 million ($0.41) -17.17 alstria office REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

alstria office REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clipper Realty.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Clipper Realty and alstria office REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clipper Realty 0 0 1 0 3.00 alstria office REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Clipper Realty presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 70.45%. Given Clipper Realty’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Clipper Realty is more favorable than alstria office REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Clipper Realty and alstria office REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clipper Realty -4.59% -10.61% -0.48% alstria office REIT N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Clipper Realty beats alstria office REIT on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clipper Realty

(Get Rating)

Clipper Realty, Inc. engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties. The Commercial segment includes the 141 Livingston Street and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties. The company was founded by Shmuel David Levinson and David Bistricer on July 7, 2015 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.

About alstria office REIT

(Get Rating)

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate. alstria strives for sustainable long-term value creation while taking advantage of short-term arbitrage of inefficiencies in the real estate markets. As of September 30, 2020, the portfolio comprises 110 buildings with a lettable area of 1.4 million square meters and a total portfolio value of EUR 4.4 billion.

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.