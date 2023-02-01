Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) General Counsel Sells $175,000.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NETGet Rating) General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,500 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,782,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Douglas James Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, December 9th, Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00.
  • On Thursday, December 1st, Douglas James Kramer sold 15,655 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total transaction of $781,497.60.
  • On Tuesday, November 15th, Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $251,955.00.
  • On Friday, November 11th, Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00.

Cloudflare Trading Up 5.9 %

NYSE NET opened at $52.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.59 and a beta of 1.03. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $132.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NETGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $253.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.20 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 25.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cloudflare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $98.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,335,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,191 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,299,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,081 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,956,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,541,000 after purchasing an additional 312,315 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cloudflare by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,552,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,647,000 after purchasing an additional 278,422 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,991,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,897,000 after purchasing an additional 369,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Further Reading

