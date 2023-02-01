Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) General Counsel Sells $175,000.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,500 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,782,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Douglas James Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 9th, Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00.

On Thursday, December 1st, Douglas James Kramer sold 15,655 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total transaction of $781,497.60.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $251,955.00.

On Friday, November 11th, Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00.

Cloudflare Trading Up 5.9 %

NYSE NET opened at $52.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.59 and a beta of 1.03. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $132.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $253.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.20 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 25.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cloudflare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $98.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,335,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,191 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,299,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,081 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,956,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,541,000 after purchasing an additional 312,315 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cloudflare by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,552,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,647,000 after purchasing an additional 278,422 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,991,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,897,000 after purchasing an additional 369,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Further Reading

