Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target Cut to $84.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE CL opened at $74.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $83.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 241.02% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,638,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,524,338,000 after buying an additional 882,517 shares during the period. Third Point LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 481.9% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,388,000 after buying an additional 9,565,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,971,000 after buying an additional 50,040 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 33.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,441,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,815,000 after buying an additional 2,610,321 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,709,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,858,000 after buying an additional 301,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

