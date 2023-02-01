Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Short Interest Update

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 475,600 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the December 31st total of 522,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 205,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have commented on FIX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $121.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.24. Comfort Systems USA has a one year low of $74.14 and a one year high of $128.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.27, for a total value of $360,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,124.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.27, for a total value of $360,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,124.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.83, for a total transaction of $3,070,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,424,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,335 in the last ninety days. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth about $530,000. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 6,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, and Electrical Services. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

