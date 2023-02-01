Commerce Bank Has $788,000 Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WTW. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.4% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 27,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 15.2% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WTW. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $303.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.36.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 1.8 %

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ WTW opened at $254.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $247.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $187.89 and a fifty-two week high of $258.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 14.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

