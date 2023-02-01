Commerce Bank Sells 677 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,369.2% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 706.1% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HIG opened at $77.61 on Wednesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.83 and a 200-day moving average of $70.08.

In other news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $931,284.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,574.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $931,284.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,167 shares in the company, valued at $983,574.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 18,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $1,388,752.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,647 shares of company stock valued at $4,239,972. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HIG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.50.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

