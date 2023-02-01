Commerce Bank Trims Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Trimble were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1,252.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TRMB. TheStreet downgraded Trimble from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James downgraded Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Trimble from $86.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.17.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $58.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.70. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $74.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $884.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.81 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 12.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

