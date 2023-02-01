ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
NASDAQ CFRX opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.19. ContraFect has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.50.
ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). On average, analysts anticipate that ContraFect will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.
ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.
