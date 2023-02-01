ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ CFRX opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.19. ContraFect has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.50.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). On average, analysts anticipate that ContraFect will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFRX. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of ContraFect by 174,982.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 358,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 358,713 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in ContraFect during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ContraFect during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in ContraFect by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 325,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 65,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ContraFect by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 43,564 shares during the last quarter. 27.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

