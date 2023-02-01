CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Stock Performance
CPSH stock opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.15. CPS Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $42.74 million, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.79.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 14.67%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPS Technologies
About CPS Technologies
CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CPS Technologies (CPSH)
