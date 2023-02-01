CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Performance

CPSH stock opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.15. CPS Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $42.74 million, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.79.

Get CPS Technologies alerts:

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 14.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPS Technologies

About CPS Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CPS Technologies by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in CPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 291.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 48,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 32.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. 9.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.