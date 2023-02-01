CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Short Interest Update

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the December 31st total of 1,550,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.6 days.

CuriosityStream Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:CURI opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. CuriosityStream has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.66.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.10. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 52.61% and a negative return on equity of 34.06%. The business had revenue of $23.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.38 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CuriosityStream will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CuriosityStream by 960.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17,961 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. 9.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

