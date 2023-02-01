D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 15,135 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,926 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,135 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.5% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,532 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.2% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,285 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.4% during the second quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 182,130 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CLF shares. Bank of America started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. B. Riley raised their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.03.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $21.35 on Wednesday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $34.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 2.12.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

