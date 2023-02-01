D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys New Stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 69,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter worth $104,561,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth $104,351,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth $34,059,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth $24,397,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth $22,044,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.68.

Paramount Global Price Performance

NASDAQ PARA opened at $23.16 on Wednesday. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $39.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.78.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 10.46%. Analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.