D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 7,628.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 78.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter worth about $259,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,321,587.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE:CBRE opened at $85.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.35. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $106.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Several research firms have recently commented on CBRE. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup began coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.29.

About CBRE Group

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.