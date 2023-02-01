D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.73 Million Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,192 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,155,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,727,000 after buying an additional 1,559,146 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,878,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,826,000 after buying an additional 1,609,698 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,647,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,384 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $690,043,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,371,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.63. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.56 and a 52 week high of $84.97.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.181 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.