D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 797 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Seeyond raised its stake in shares of Booking by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,434.10 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,124.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,960.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $37.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,475.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 758 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,155 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.