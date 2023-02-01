D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 639 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPLV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 539,472 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth $292,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,511,000 after acquiring an additional 39,284 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

SPLV opened at $63.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.90. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $55.99 and a 12-month high of $69.82.

