D.A. Davidson & CO. Takes Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 56,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 402.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,084,000 after buying an additional 8,113,385 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 360.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,186,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,088,000 after buying an additional 6,407,271 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the second quarter worth $121,589,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 37.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after buying an additional 4,644,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 168.4% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,112,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,281,000 after buying an additional 1,952,856 shares during the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCJ. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

CCJ stock opened at $28.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.32, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $18.58 and a 12-month high of $32.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.92.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

