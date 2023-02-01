David Michael Miller Sells 40,771 Shares of Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD) Stock

Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) CTO David Michael Miller sold 40,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.48, for a total transaction of $19,570.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 52,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,429.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Boxed Stock Up 4.9 %

NYSE:BOXD opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.84. Boxed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45.

Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.65 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boxed

Several research analysts have weighed in on BOXD shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Boxed from $2.00 to $0.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Boxed from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Boxed to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boxed by 249.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 103,380 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Boxed by 135.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 947,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 544,183 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Boxed by 287.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,825,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 2,838,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Boxed by 168.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,873,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boxed in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boxed

Boxed, Inc operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers.

