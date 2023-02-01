Davidson Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Davidson Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.5% of Davidson Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $139.96 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $159.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $410.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 33.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JPM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

