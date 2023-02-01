Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $18.58 Per Share

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Deckers Outdoor in a research report issued on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $18.58 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $18.20. The consensus estimate for Deckers Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $18.15 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s FY2024 earnings at $22.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $26.63 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.77.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $427.48 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $396.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.82. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $212.93 and a 52-week high of $430.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 118 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 70.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 154.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 158 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth $59,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.36, for a total transaction of $1,001,347.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,657,254.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.36, for a total transaction of $1,001,347.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,657,254.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 1,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total value of $392,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,268 shares in the company, valued at $5,207,026.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $3,321,567. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

