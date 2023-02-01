Deckers Outdoor Co. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $9.67 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Deckers Outdoor in a research report issued on Friday, January 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $9.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $9.77. The consensus estimate for Deckers Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $18.15 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DECK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $390.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.77.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $427.48 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $212.93 and a 12-month high of $430.72. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $396.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.82.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth $109,791,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 372.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 233,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,111,000 after buying an additional 184,331 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,657,000 after buying an additional 164,730 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth $39,632,000. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth $28,507,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.36, for a total value of $1,001,347.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,657,254.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.36, for a total transaction of $752,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,992,403.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.36, for a total value of $1,001,347.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,657,254.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,520 shares of company stock worth $3,321,567. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

