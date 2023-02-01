DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Short Interest Down 9.0% in January

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the December 31st total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

DeNA Stock Performance

Shares of DNACF opened at $13.89 on Wednesday. DeNA has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average of $13.30.

DeNA Company Profile

DeNA Co, Ltd. engages in the development and operation of mobile and online services including games, e-commerce and entertainment content distribution. It operates through the following segments: Games, Electronic Commerce (EC), Sports, Automotive, Healthcare, and New Businesses and Others. The Games segment offers mobile games such as DeNA games, mobage, and AndApp.

