DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,483 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,099 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 448.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 295.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 112,220 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after buying an additional 83,876 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 215.7% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 191,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,290,000 after buying an additional 131,005 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,624 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 394.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,562 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 15,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Price Performance

DXCM stock opened at $107.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 197.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $134.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $4,822,940.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,645 shares in the company, valued at $45,117,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 56,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $6,033,990.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,801 shares in the company, valued at $39,254,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $4,822,940.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,645 shares in the company, valued at $45,117,708.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,876 shares of company stock worth $12,562,898. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price target on DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DexCom from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.94.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

