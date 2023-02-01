Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Dolby Laboratories has set its Q1 guidance at $0.76-0.91 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at $0.76-$0.91 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.58 million. On average, analysts expect Dolby Laboratories to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DLB opened at $79.56 on Wednesday. Dolby Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.55 and a 52-week high of $88.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DLB. StockNews.com lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barrington Research lowered Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total value of $164,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,780.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 39.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 53.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $209,000. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

