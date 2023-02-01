Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DPZ stock opened at $353.00 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $299.41 and a 52-week high of $463.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.75.

DPZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $430.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Gordon Haskett raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $441.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $393.58.

In related news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

