DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,618 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,285,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,344 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 5.0% during the second quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,923,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,167,000 after purchasing an additional 374,693 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 1.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,946,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,915,000 after buying an additional 50,967 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the third quarter valued at $79,186,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,857,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,481,000 after buying an additional 640,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DXC Technology

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,987. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,987. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $293,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,983.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:DXC opened at $28.73 on Wednesday. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $39.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.65.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

