Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.42.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DT shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Dynatrace Stock Up 1.1 %

DT stock opened at $38.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $56.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 384.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $279.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $1,272,043.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,165.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dynatrace

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,413,000 after purchasing an additional 702,695 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Dynatrace by 11.1% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,887,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,467 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Dynatrace by 55.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,679 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Dynatrace by 41.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,306,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,757,000 after acquiring an additional 974,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Dynatrace by 21.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,386,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,063,000 after acquiring an additional 419,581 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

