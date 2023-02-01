Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Eastman Chemical worth $5,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMN. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.78.

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of EMN stock opened at $88.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.46. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $69.91 and a 52-week high of $124.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.51.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.37). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.16%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.