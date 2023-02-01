easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 600 by UBS Group

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 600 ($7.41) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 500 ($6.18) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 410 ($5.06) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 310 ($3.83) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 430 ($5.31) to GBX 560 ($6.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.09) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, easyJet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 524.92 ($6.48).

easyJet stock opened at GBX 491.98 ($6.08) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 393.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 370.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of £3.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.58. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 276.87 ($3.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 729.20 ($9.01).

In other news, insider Ryanne van der Eijk purchased 10,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 389 ($4.80) per share, with a total value of £39,646.88 ($48,964.90). Insiders have bought a total of 10,310 shares of company stock valued at $4,009,880 in the last quarter.

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

