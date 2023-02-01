Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Short Interest Update

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the December 31st total of 2,240,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays downgraded Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ecolab from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ecolab

Ecolab Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Ecolab by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 1,189.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ECL stock opened at $154.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.94. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $193.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.94%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Further Reading

