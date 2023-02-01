Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Cut to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $80.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $95.00. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on EW. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $76.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $131.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.36.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total value of $460,393.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,282,926.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total transaction of $460,393.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,282,926.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $1,473,731.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,667,724.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,800 shares of company stock valued at $6,933,324. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

