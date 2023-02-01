Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Receives $578.89 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $580.63.

Several research analysts have commented on ELV shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $610.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $505.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $499.99 on Wednesday. Elevance Health has a 1 year low of $431.96 and a 1 year high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $120.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $502.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $492.82.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Elevance Health will post 32.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 20.65%.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. The firm supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey, connecting them to the care, support, and resources they need to lead healthier lives.

