Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.54.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENVX. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Enovix from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Enovix from $28.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on Enovix from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Enovix in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enovix news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $25,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,358,265 shares in the company, valued at $17,399,374.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enovix Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENVX. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enovix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enovix stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. Enovix has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $26.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average is $14.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.45.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. Analysts predict that Enovix will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Articles

