Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) Major Shareholder Buys $16,520.00 in Stock

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) major shareholder James G. Wolf purchased 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $16,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,090,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,726,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Enzo Biochem Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of ENZ opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. Enzo Biochem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $3.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.87.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative net margin of 26.89% and a negative return on equity of 38.65%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enzo Biochem

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enzo Biochem in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Enzo Biochem by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enzo Biochem by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 951,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 559,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 62,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

