Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tesla, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Tesla in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives forecasts that the electric vehicle producer will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tesla’s current full-year earnings is $3.91 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tesla’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.63 EPS.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Global Equities Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.97.

TSLA opened at $173.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $384.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.45 and its 200 day moving average is $217.87.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 212.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,504,752,000 after acquiring an additional 144,784,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tesla by 213.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,431,430,000 after acquiring an additional 67,859,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Tesla by 229.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,493,433,000 after acquiring an additional 32,723,798 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 200.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,840,155,000 after acquiring an additional 19,711,687 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 196.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,394,330,000 after acquiring an additional 18,472,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $834,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,223,910. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,491,859,084. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

