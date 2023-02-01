Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lincoln Electric in a report issued on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will earn $8.95 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.02. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Electric’s current full-year earnings is $8.22 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lincoln Electric to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.75.

Lincoln Electric Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $166.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. Lincoln Electric has a one year low of $118.17 and a one year high of $167.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LECO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 219.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 44,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 30,853 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 7.6% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter worth about $809,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the second quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 68.1% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 11,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $1,692,940.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,507 shares in the company, valued at $3,378,525.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total value of $899,249.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,530,134.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 11,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $1,692,940.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,525.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,921 shares of company stock worth $2,989,248 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

