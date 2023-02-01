Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Receives $39.44 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.44.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EVBG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Everbridge from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 4,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $123,737.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,501 shares in the company, valued at $626,652.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Everbridge news, Director Sharon T. Rowlands sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $324,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,914.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 4,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $123,737.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,652.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,487 shares of company stock worth $829,490 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Everbridge

Everbridge Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Everbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $559,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 154.3% in the second quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 195,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after acquiring an additional 118,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 14.7% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 420,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,735,000 after purchasing an additional 54,016 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $31.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 0.80. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $56.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.67.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.69 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Recommended Stories

