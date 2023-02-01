EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) by 3,900.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WOPEY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $42,764,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $17,667,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $10,849,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $10,511,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $10,464,000.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Woodside Energy Group stock opened at $25.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $26.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day moving average of $23.33.

Woodside Energy Group Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

