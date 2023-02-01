EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Assurant by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,111,000 after buying an additional 566,763 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Assurant by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 791,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,968,000 after buying an additional 151,743 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Assurant by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 338,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,456,000 after buying an additional 116,613 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,690,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,216,000. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AIZ shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Assurant from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.75.

Assurant Stock Performance

NYSE AIZ opened at $132.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.50. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $194.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.25%. As a group, analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 48.11%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc is a global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect major consumer purchases. It operates through the following segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Corporate and Other. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services, and credit protection and other insurance products.

